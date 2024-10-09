Taiwan reports 12 PLA aircraft, 8 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 12 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and one official ship were detected operating around Taiwan in past 24 hours till 6 am (local time) on Wednesday. Out of the 12 aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan MND statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Following China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated, "12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

So far in October, China has sent 68 military aircraft and 31 ships around Taiwan.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are considered an "effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on October 4, Taiwan's President William Lai stated that the People's Republic of China (PRC) cannot be considered the "Motherland" of the people of Taiwan.

Lai made the remarks during a speech at a Double Ten National Day gala in Taipei on October 4, Taipei Times reported.

William Lai stated, "The PRC could not be the motherland of the people of the ROC."

He said, "As the ROC is older, the PRC cannot be its homeland, and for people aged 75 or older in China, the ROC might be their actual homeland."

He noted that there is no question regarding ROC sovereignty, as it is firmly rooted in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu.