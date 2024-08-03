Taiwan's defence ministry reports 18 Chinese aircraft, 13 vessels in waters

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, with 18 Chinese aircraft and 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels detected as of 6 am local time on Saturday. According to the Ministry, 11 of the PLA aircraft breached the median line, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation and responded promptly to the incursion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, Taiwan MND said, "18 PLA aircraft and 13 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Friday, the MND that 17 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels were operating near Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.

The Ministry did not specify the types of aircraft or vessels involved in the incident but assured that the situation was under close surveillance. Incursions by PLA military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's ADIZ are not uncommon but have escalated tensions in the region, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China.

On July 30, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan.

He condemned China for its inaccurate interpretation of UN Resolution 2758, including drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle.

While addressing the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Taipei on Tuesday, Lai said that this move is aimed to not only "construct a legal basis for China's military aggression against Taiwan" but also to obstruct Taiwan's efforts to participate in international organisations.