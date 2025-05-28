Home / World News / Taiwan's President pledges to buy more American goods as 32% tariff looms

Taiwan's President pledges to buy more American goods as 32% tariff looms

Lai also said the island would be willing to participate in US efforts to reindustrialise and lead the world in artificial intelligence

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President
Taiwan's president on Tuesday pledged to buy more American goods, including natural gas and oil. (Photo: PTI)
AP Taipei
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's president on Tuesday pledged to buy more American goods, including natural gas and oil, as the self-governing island seeks closer ties with the US while threatened with a 32 per cent tariff from the Trump administration.

By purchasing more US products that also include weapons and agricultural goods, Taiwan would not only create "more balanced bilateral trade" with the US but also boost its energy autonomy and resilience, said Lai Ching-te, the island's leader, while hosting a US congressional delegation.

Lai also said the island would be willing to participate in US efforts to reindustrialise and lead the world in artificial intelligence.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, told Lai that the US produces a lot of food and fibre and is "always looking for more friends to share that with." 

ALSO READ: Why China's J-10C fighter jets should be a concern for US and Taiwan

  Trade and economic ties between Taiwan and the US have grown closer in recent years. The island faces rising pressure from China, which sees the island as part of Chinese territory and vows to annex it by force if necessary.

Washington is bound by its own laws to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself, and politicians both Republicans and Democrats have come to believe it is in the US interest to deter Beijing from attacking Taiwan.

Many policymakers and analysts have argued that arming Taiwan includes not only weapons sales but closer economic and trade ties so the island is less vulnerable to economic coercion from the mainland.

Also Read

Taiwan MND detects over 60 sorties of Chinese aircraft in its territory

Why China's J-10C fighter jets should be a concern for US and Taiwan

Taiwan sees 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight vessels in its territory

China's small boat landings on Taiwan spark new security concerns

Taiwan's Prez downplays US tariff tensions as 'frictions between friends'

The US is now the top destination for Taiwan's foreign investments, including $165 billion by Taiwan's semiconductor giant TSMC to build factories in Arizona to make advanced chips. The island also is the 7th largest market for US agricultural exports, Lai said.

However, the US buys far more from Taiwan and had a trade deficit of $116.3 billion in 2024, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The 32 per cent tariff, as proposed by President Donald Trump as part of his sweeping tariff plan, is on hold except for a 10 per cent baseline duty. Earlier this month, Lai downplayed the trade tensions between the US and Taiwan as "frictions between friends."  The congressional delegation stopped in Taipei as part of the group's larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region through Thursday, according to American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US diplomatic mission on the island.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

French court to deliver verdict in child abuse case involving 299 victims

Starship's latest flight ends in a crash, but it's still a win for SpaceX

Earth's average temperature for 2025-29 may exceed 1.5 deg C limit: WMO

US risks future by curbing foreign students, warns Raghuram Rajan

Germany to introduce legislation to abolish fast-track path to citizenship

Topics :TaiwanUS governmentTrump tariffs

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story