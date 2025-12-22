Home / World News / Talks with Ukraine, Europe on ending war with Russia 'constructive': US

Talks with Ukraine, Europe on ending war with Russia 'constructive': US

Posting on social media, Steve Witkoff said the talks aimed at aligning on a shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe

US flag, US, united states
White House envoy said Sunday he held productive and constructive talks in Florida | Photo: pexels
AP Miami
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
A White House envoy said Sunday he held productive and constructive talks in Florida with Ukrainian and European representatives to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

Posting on social media, Steve Witkoff said the talks aimed at aligning on a shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe.

Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity. Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future," US President Donald Trump's envoy said.

The talks are part of the Trump administration's monthslong push for peace. Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end the war, but his efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv. Putin has recently signalled he is digging in on his maximalist demands on Ukraine, as Moscow's troops inch forward on the battlefield despite huge losses.

Positive assessments  Witkoff's assessment comes as negotiations have been proceeding with Russia as well. A Kremlin envoy said Saturday that the talks were pressing on constructively in Florida.

The discussions are proceeding constructively. They began earlier and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow, Kirill Dmitriev told reporters in Miami on Saturday. There were no immediate updates on the talks with Russia on Sunday.

Dmitriev met with Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

For Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram Sunday that diplomatic efforts were moving forward quite quickly, and our team in Florida has been working with the American side.

The Kremlin denied Sunday that trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US were under discussion, after Zelenskyy said Saturday that Washington had proposed the idea of three-way discussions.

At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge it is not being prepared, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said, according to Russian state news agencies.

Ukrainian civilians moved to Russia  In Ukraine, the country's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on Sunday accused Russian forces of forcibly removing about 50 Ukrainian civilians from the Ukrainian Sumy border region to Russian territory.

Writing on Telegram, he said that Russian forces illegally detained the residents in the village of Hrabovske on Thursday, before moving them to Russia on Saturday.

Lubinets said he contacted Russia's human rights commissioner, requesting information on the civilians' whereabouts and conditions, and demanding their immediate return to Ukraine.

Possible French-Russian talks  The French presidency on Sunday welcomed Putin's willingness to speak with President Emmanuel Macron, saying it would decide how to proceed in the coming days.

As soon as the prospect of a ceasefire and peace negotiations becomes clearer, it becomes useful again to speak with Putin, Macron's office said in a statement. It is welcome that the Kremlin publicly agrees to this approach.

The statement came after reports that Putin was open to holding talks with the French president if there was mutual political will.

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide 90 billion euros ($106 billion) to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, although they failed to bridge differences with Belgium that would have allowed them to use frozen Russian assets to raise the funds. Instead, they were borrowed from capital markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

