Home / World News / Israeli Cabinet approves 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Israeli Cabinet approves 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank

The approval increases the number of settlements in the West Bank by nearly 50 per cent during the current government's tenure

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister
| Image: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Israel's Cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal for 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, the far-right finance minister said. 
The settlements include two that were previously evacuated during a 2005 disengagement plan, according to Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who has pushed a settlement expansion agenda in the West Bank. 
It brings the total number of new settlements over the past two years to 69, Smotrich wrote on X. 
The approval increases the number of settlements in the West Bank by nearly 50 per cent during the current government's tenure, from 141 in 2022 to 210, after the current approval, according to Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group. Settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US peace plan for Ukraine are moving ahead constructively, says Russia

Google, Apple warn US visa staff against travel amid embassy delays

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan calls for protests after 17-year jail sentence

10 killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg; gunmen at large

GNTO eyes 1 mn overnight stays by Indian tourists in Germany in 2026

Topics :West BankisraelJews

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story