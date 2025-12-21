Google, Apple warn US visa staff against travel amid embassy delays

Alphabet's Google and Apple have advised some employees on US work visas to avoid international travel due to delays of up to 12 months for visa stamping appointments at embassies, Business Insider reported on Friday citing internal memos.

Immigration law firms representing the companies said the delays stem from new social media screening requirements, warning that staff risk being stranded outside the US if appointments are postponed, the report said.

The advisory applies to holders of H-1B, H-4, F, J and M visas, according to Google's memo, which said some US

embassies and consulates face appointment delays of up to a year, according to the report.