No specific information yet on prime suspect in Hadi killing: B'desh police

Bangladesh Police on Sunday said they have no "specific information" on the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The remarks came a day after Hadi's Inqilab Mancha party on Saturday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding "visible progress" in the arrest of those responsible for his killing.

Addressing an emergency press conference at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam said law enforcement agencies are actively trying to locate Faisal Karim Masud, identified as the gunman in the shooting, the UNB news agency reported.

We do not have specific information about Faisal's last location. Our forces and intelligence agencies are working to obtain it, he said, adding that there was no reliable information suggesting the suspect had left the country. The IGP cautioned that criminals often spread rumours about their whereabouts. Islam also said no concrete evidence has yet emerged linking any political party to the murder. "However, efforts are underway to gather accurate data, he said. Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam said prima facie, the murder appeared to be politically motivated, as there did not seem to be any personal motive. However, he said, We are examining all possible angles.