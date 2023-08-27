Home / World News / Tech is fully integrated into Israel's latest spy plane after 2 years

Tech is fully integrated into Israel's latest spy plane after 2 years

Israeli authorities displayed the plane for the first time at the Paris Air Show in June. It operates at an altitude of up to 40,000-50,000 feet with a flight range of 1,000 km

ANI Middle East
Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Israel's Defense Ministry and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Sunday that they completed two years of outfitting an aircraft with advanced intelligence gathering technology, and that test flights have already begun.

The spy plane, known as the ORON, is a Gulfstream G550 Aerospace equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, cameras, artificial intelligence, and advanced Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) systems.

Israeli authorities displayed the plane for the first time at the Paris Air Show in June. It operates at an altitude of up to 40,000-50,000 feet with a flight range of 1,000 km.

The ministry said the ORON's real-time monitoring capabilities will provide larger amounts of intelligence than unmanned aerial vehicles.

Installing the technology on the plane took two years, the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said test flights have already begun under the joint efforts of the ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR & D), the Israel Defense Forces, and IAI.

The ORON will be operated by the Israeli Air Force's "Nachshon" 122nd squadron out of the Nevatim Air Base near Beer Sheva.

"ORON is a joint multi-domain, multi-sensor solution which will provide the IDF with game-changing capabilities to counter threats far and near," said the aircraft's head, Lt Col Yoed.

The system's ability to accurately track multiple targets over vast distances and challenging conditions will enable a prompt and precise response to threats, he stressed.

Also Read

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Another suspected spy pigeon caught in Odisha's Puri district, says police

North Korea 'bitterly condemns' UNSC meeting over spy satellite launch

Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister, sparks protest across country

India to launch 7 Singapore satellites from Isro's spaceport on July 30

Saudi Arabia signals interest in the Champions League football entry

Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking

American military brings in artificial intelligence robot for aerial combat

Water release just start of decommissioning at Japan's Fukushima plant

WHO appeals for budget of $125 mn for funding of Afghanistan's hospitals

Topics :israelSpy agencyDefence ministry

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story