WHO appeals for budget of $125 mn for funding of Afghanistan's hospitals

Amid the deteriorating situation of hospitals in Afghanistan, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has appealed for a budget of USD 125 million to provide crucial funding for hospitals across Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

The plea emphasises the critical need to ensure the continuing operation of vital medical facilities in the nation and the crucial role that proper funding plays in maintaining healthcare services for Afghanistan's citizens.

Citing the WHO report, Khaama Press reported that at least 33 hospitals supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Afghanistan are in danger of closing due to a lack of funding, which has prompted an ominous alert from the organisation.

The organisation also noticed a decrease in the size of its local health teams, which went from 513 to 453 people.

"The activity of 33 hospitals in Afghanistan is on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds, the transition strategy of the health system for Afghanistan is in the final stages and will cost nearly USD 2.4 million, and if the lack of funding for Afghanistan is not addressed, 875,000 children will be severely malnourished," WHO said in a statement, according to Khaama Press.

Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country.

Furthermore, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) earlier reported a surge in the number of internally displaced people in Afghanistan. This organization has estimated that the country's internally displaced population is nearly six million people.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.