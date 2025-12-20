Home / World News / Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
File photo of Muhammad Yunus.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Ten people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus announced Saturday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday.

Of the 10, seven were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case, Yunus said in a statement on X.

The RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest these individuals, he said.

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranged from 19 to 46.

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree.

The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.

The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared, the interim government said in a statement.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country after the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BangladeshMuhammad YunusInternational News

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

