Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus announced Saturday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday.

Of the 10, seven were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case, Yunus said in a statement on X.

The RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest these individuals, he said.

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranged from 19 to 46. According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire. The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy. The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.