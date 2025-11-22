Home / World News / Ten dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Ten dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Media reports suggested that in the industrial town on the outskirts of the capital Gazipur alone, at least 100 workers were injured at different units as they tried to rush out of buildings

Rescue teams demolish a collapsed building following the earthquake in Hualien on April 4.
Reports of minor cracks appearing in some buildings have also been received from several areas in the capital and its surrounding areas, including Narsingdi
Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 10 people were killed and over a hundred injured as a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Dhaka and parts of the country on Friday, damaging buildings, causing fires at several places and sending panic among residents.

Officials said four of the victims died in the capital Dhaka, five in Narsingdi, the epicentre of the tremor, and one in suburban river port town of Narayanganj.

Media reports suggested that in the industrial town on the outskirts of the capital Gazipur alone, at least 100 workers were injured at different units as they tried to rush out of buildings during the tremor.

The Met office said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 10:38 am (local time) was located some 10 kilometres beneath the surface in Narsingdi, which is around 13 kilometres east of the seismic centre in Dhaka's Agargaon area.

Dhaka's Deputy Police Commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami said, quoting the fire service, that at least three people were killed after a railing, bamboo scaffolding and debris of a five-storey building fell on them at Old Dhaka's Armanitola area.

Sami confirmed that one of the deceased was a medical student who was there to buy meat along with his mother. She is critically wounded, requiring an emergency surgery, he added.

One of the dead was an eight-year-old boy while the media quoting the family members said his wounded father also was declared dead later by doctors at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The reports said among the dead in Dhaka was a 50-year-old private security guard who was killed after a portion of a building's wall collapsed on him during the earthquake.

Narsingdi district administration in a statement said five people were killed and at least four, including a boy and his father, were critically injured.

In suburban Narayanganj, a baby died and her mother was seriously wounder when a wall collapsed on them.

In Sutrapur's Swamibagh area, also located in Old Dhaka, an eight-storey building was reported to have leaned against another structure following the earthquake, while at the Kalabagan area, a seven-storey building looked tilted, though fire officials reported it remained structurally sound.

A fire broke out at a residence in Dhaka's posh Baridhara area soon after the tremor hit, but the firefighters could not immediately confirm if it was linked to the earthquake.

Another fire at a residential building was reported from the Gazaria area of suburban Munshiganj, while the fire service responded immediately to douse the blaze.

Reports of minor cracks appearing in some buildings have also been received from several areas in the capital and its surrounding areas, including Narsingdi.

The reports suggested the quake also damaged buildings and caused fire in suburban Munshiganj, northwestern Rajshahi and southeastern Chattogram.

Experts have long said the risk of major earthquakes was high in Bangladesh because of its location on active tectonic plate boundaries, with many of them saying a major earthquake is inevitable, though it could be decades away.

The meteorology department officials said an earthquake of this magnitude so close to Dhaka has never happened before and feared if it had lasted just 5-7 seconds longer, the number of casualties and building collapses could have increased manifold.

Earthquake expert Professor Mehedi Ahmed Ansary of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) said a tremor with a magnitude of 6 could collapse most structures in the country.

This tremor (on Friday) is an alarm bell for Bangladesh, Ansary said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brazil's ex-Prez Bolsonaro seeks house arrest for prison time citing health

US plan for Ukraine could form basis for final peace settlement, says Putin

Very productive meeting: Trump praises Zohran Mamdani in warm welcome

Big Tech's debt binge raises risk in race to create an AI world

Cambridge Analytica case: Zuckerberg's Meta settles claims for $190 million

Topics :EarthquakeearthquakesBangladesh

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story