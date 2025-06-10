Tencent Music to buy Chinese audio platform Ximalaya for $2.4 billion

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Tuesday it would buy domestic long-form audio platform Ximalaya for about $2.4 billion in cash and stock, expanding its library of content to attract more paying users.

The deal will give Tencent Music access to a diverse creator network that includes professional and user-generated content on topics spanning history, business and entertainment.

It is one of the few sizeable M&A transactions in the technology sector in China in the recent years. An unprecedented regulatory crackdown on private enterprises in the country, starting from late 2021, had cast a chill on dealmaking.

The deal also comes as Beijing has been looking to bolster private-sector sentiment and encourage executives to expand their businesses against the backdrop of a deepening China-U.S. tech war and Chinese economic slowdown. Tencent has made large investments in long-form content such as podcasts and audiobooks to grow its Super VIP program, which offers a premium experience by bundling high-quality audio, online karaoke and exclusive event access. Still, 86Research analyst Charlie Chai warned that integration could be a challenge, pointing to Tencent's $417 million deal for Lazy Audio in 2021 that struggled to unleash the gains that were originally expected.