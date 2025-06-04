Strawberry Moon to hang lowest in decades - here's what makes it special

Get ready to gaze skyward! As summer rolls in, the night skies are set to dazzle with one of the year’s most enchanting lunar displays — the full Strawberry Moon.

Set to rise in mid-June, this celestial event is more than just a pretty sight. Known for its warm golden hue and low position on the horizon, it marks the final full moon of spring and carries centuries of seasonal lore. From ancient harvest traditions to its rare visual charm, the Strawberry Moon blends science and symbolism – making it a must-watch moment for sky lovers across the Northern Hemisphere.

June’s full moon marks the end of spring The full moon will officially appear at 3:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 11. However, the best time to see it will be on the evening of Tuesday, June 10, when it rises in the southeast as the sky begins to darken. This is the last full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and it’s also the lowest full moon of the year. It will stay close to the southern horizon through the night and disappear in the southwest at sunrise. The full moon in June appears opposite the sun. The moon stays on the lower edge when the sun climbs high in the sky, giving a near-horizon view throughout the night.

Distant moon and a low path Not only is this moon low in the sky, but it’s also far from the sun. On July 3, Earth will reach its farthest distance from the sun, known as aphelion. Since the moon is directly opposite the sun during its full phase, it’s at its farthest point too—around 94,600 miles (152,200 km) from the sun. If you’re watching the moonrise, keep an eye out for a reddish star called Antares. It belongs to the Scorpius constellation and sits about 550 light-years away. You’ll find it just above and to the right of the moon. According to Universe Today, this month’s Strawberry Moon will appear lower in the sky than any full moon in decades—making it a rare celestial spectacle not to be missed.

Why the name “strawberry moon”? The name comes from the time of year when wild strawberries begin to ripen. Native American tribes named each full moon after seasonal changes or harvests. Other traditional names for this moon include the Berries Ripen Moon, Green Corn Moon, and Hot Moon. In Europe, the full moon of June also had different names, such as Flower Moon, Rose Moon, Planting Moon, and Mead Moon—each reflecting the warmth, growth, and blossoms of early summer. So when the Strawberry Moon rises, take a moment to enjoy the view. It’s a peaceful signal that summer is just about here—low on the horizon, but full of beauty.