Home / World News / Tesla CEO Musk recovers $55 billion pay package in Delaware court ruling

Tesla CEO Musk recovers $55 billion pay package in Delaware court ruling

With Musk still signaling discontent, Tesla upped the ante again this year by crafting another pay package that could pay him $1 trillion if he can lead the automaker down a road during next decade

Elon musk, musk, Elon
Shareholders approved that pay package last month, to Musk's delight (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dover
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Elon Musk, already the world's richest man, scored another huge windfall Friday when the Delaware Supreme Court reversed a decision that deprived him of a $55 billion pay package that Tesla doled out in 2018 as an incentive for its CEO to steer the automaker to new heights.

Besides padding Musk's current fortune of $679 billion, the restoration of the 2018 pay package vindicates his long-held belief that the Delaware legal system had overstepped its bounds in January 2024 when Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick rescinded the compensation in a case brought by a disgruntled Tesla shareholder.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.

McCormick's ruling so incensed Musk that it spurred him to spurn Delaware and reincorporate Tesla in Texas. That decision also caused Tesla's board to scramble for ways to keep its CEO happy, including a successful effort to persuade the company's shareholders to reaffirm the pay package, which was valued at $44.9 billion at the time of the second vote 18 months ago.

With Musk still signaling discontent, Tesla upped the ante again this year by crafting another pay package that could pay him $1 trillion if he can lead the automaker down a road during the next decade that lifts the company's market value from its current $1.6 trillion to $8.5 trillion. Shareholders approved that pay package last month, to Musk's delight.

That may sound like a difficult task, but it also appeared like a long shot for Musk to hit all the targets to qualify for the payout that was dangled in the 2018 package. At that time, Tesla was still struggling to expand its production of electric vehicles and burning through cash.

At the time the 2018 pay package was drawn up, Tesla's market value was hovering in the $50 billion to $75 billion range. But then the company's manufacturing problems eased, enabling it to start meeting hot demand for its vehicles, which in turn pumped up its sales and stock price to a level that qualified Musk for the big payout that had been promised him.

But based on evidence that included Musk's testimony during a 2022 trial, McCormick ruled the pay package had been crafted by a board that was too cozy and beholden to the hard-charging Musk.

In its 49-page ruling, the Delaware Supreme Court cited a variety of errors in McCormick's 2024 decision and declared the 2018 pay package should be restored. It also awarded Tesla $1 in nominal damages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Head of group suing over White House ballroom backs Trump-picked chairman

Epstein files: Clinton photos draw attention in recent release by US DOJ

Russian President offers no compromise on Ukraine, says EU 'robbery' failed

Donald Trump signs defence law backing deeper India-US ties, Quad

Trump keeps war option open with Venezuela, orders oil tanker seizures

Topics :Elon MuskElon Musk Tesla carsElon Musk TeslaTeslaTesla Inc

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story