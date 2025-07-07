Tesla's money man Vaibhav Taneja joins Musk's America Party as treasurer

The legislation — called the ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’ by Trump — was signed last week. Musk, however, criticised the bill as “fiscally irresponsible” and a “betrayal” of efforts to reduce the size of government.

He later joined SolarCity Corporation in 2016 as Vice-President and Corporate Controller. That same year, following Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity, Taneja played a key role in integrating the accounting operations of the two companies. He joined Tesla in 2017 and rose steadily through the ranks, becoming Chief Accounting Officer in 2019 and Chief Financial Officer in August 2023. Taneja has also served as Director of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited since 2021.

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja (47) is a Chartered Accountant and a commerce graduate from the University of Delhi. His career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he worked for 17 years in both India and the US from 1999 to 2016.

Musk launches new political party

Musk unveiled the party on his social media platform X, citing an online poll in which 65.4 per cent of respondents supported the idea of launching a new political party.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk posted on X.

On July 1, after the tax and spending bill was passed in the Senate, Musk posted on X, “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”