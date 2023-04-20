Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'



He did not provide further details about his claim. Tesla chief Elon Musk on Thursday threatened to sue Microsoft for using data from his social media company Twitter for training. Responding to a tweet about Microsoft's plan to remove Twitter from its corporate advertising platform, Musk said, "They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time."



Ad buyers will not get access to Twitter accounts through Microsoft's tool. Earlier, Microsoft announced that its Digital Marketing Centre (DMC) platform will "no longer support Twitter" from April 25. DMC is a tool businesses can use to manage ad campaigns on various social media platforms. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise and automate marketing campaigns with a centralised dashboard.



This comes just after Twitter announced its plans to shut down its old API platform and transition to its new paid API from April 29. It will charge $42,000 per month from companies for its new API. "Other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available," Microsoft's notice on its support page said.



Microsoft has said that it will not pay for Twitter's new API. The Twitter API provides access to companies to the public Twitter data that users have chosen to share with the world.



This is crucial for Microsoft as it has integrated an AI chatbot with its Bing search engine. The tech giant had also invested $10 billion in OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, data has become extremely crucial for companies in the age of large language models like ChatGPT. It is used to train their software. They largely use data from Twitter and Reddit to do that.

Musk said in December that Twitter would "pause" OpenAI's access to its database. He has also announced plans to build his own large language model in one of his companies called TruthGPT.