Tesla plans to fire 601 more employees in California amid falling sales

The electric carmaker said last month it would lay off 6,020 people in California and Texas, as part of the headcount cuts

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 8:30 AM IST
Tesla plans to lay off an additional 601 employees in California, it said in a notice to the state government, as the automaker undertakes a series of job cuts globally that began a month ago amid falling sales and intensifying price competition.
 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on April 15 that the company would lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce, which stood at over 140,000 in late 2023. The electric vehicle maker has conducted several rounds of job cuts since then, as Musk wanted to slash 20 per cent of its headcount, according to people familiar with the matter.

The latest layoff plan would affect employees at Tesla's facilities in Palo Alto and Fremont, California, and will start during the 14-day period beginning on June 20, 2024, Tesla said in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).
 
The electric carmaker said last month it would lay off 6,020 people in California and Texas, as part of the headcount cuts.
 
The global job reductions also included 285 employees at its Buffalo, New York facilities that house the labeling team for its Autopilot driver assistance software and which makes fast-charging equipment.
 
Musk disbanded Tesla's Supercharger team on April 30.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

