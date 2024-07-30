Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Tesla recalls over 1.8 mn vehicles in US due to software failure risk

Tesla recalls over 1.8 mn vehicles in US due to software failure risk

The recall applies to certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles, the regulator said

Tesla
Tesla in June recalled more than 11,000 Cybertrucks in the United States over issues with their windshield wipers and exterior trim. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tesla is recalling over 1.8 million vehicles in the United States due to risk of software failure to detect an unlatched hood, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.
 
An unlatched hood could fully open and obstruct the driver's view, raising the risk of a crash.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tesla has started rolling out an over-the-air software update to detect the open hood and send a notification to customers, NHTSA said.
 
The recall applies to certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles, the regulator said. The vehicles, Tesla said, were equipped with a hood latch produced in China by Magna Closures Co Ltd.
 
The company said it began investigating customer complaints of unintended hood opening instances in certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China in March, and initiated a latch hardware recovery and in-service vehicle inspection.
 
While fewer such events occurred in Europe and North America, Tesla said it began engineering studies in the regions to inspect hood latch assemblies last month and decided to issue a recall earlier this month.
 

More From This Section

StanChart unveils $1.5 bn share buyback, bets on eco growth at Asian mkts

Russia-N Korea defence deal 'risky for the world': Australian foreign min

China's leaders vow to step up policy support for boosting economy

How did strike on Golan Heights soccer field happen? Here's what we know

Russia's 'nuclear doctrine' governing use of atomic weapons. What is it?

Tesla in June recalled more than 11,000 Cybertrucks in the United States over issues with their windshield wipers and exterior trim.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket wins approval for return to space, says FAA

After praising Zuckerberg; Elon Musk says ready to fight him anytime

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

Elon Musk's poll shows most want Tesla to invest $5 billion in startup xAI

Tesla's profit falls short again as Elon Musk demands investor patience

Topics :TeslaElon Musk TeslaTesla’s Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Motors

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story