Tesla's China-made EV sales rise nearly 10% in Nov amid fierce competition

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9% in November from a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker grapples with intense competition in China and Europe.

Sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, were up 41.0% from October, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

The sales jump came as the EV specialist introduced a longer-range rear-wheel-drive variant of its best-selling Model Y in China last month, following the earlier launches of a longer-range Model 3 version and the six-seat Model Y L in the market.