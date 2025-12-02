Home / World News / Tesla's China-made EV sales rise nearly 10% in Nov amid fierce competition

Tesla's China-made EV sales rise nearly 10% in Nov amid fierce competition

Tesla's main business has been under pressure, notably from Chinese rivals, while Elon Musk shifts his focus to self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robotics

Tesla, Tesla Inc
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9% in November from a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker grapples with intense competition in China and Europe. 
Sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, were up 41.0% from October, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday. 
The sales jump came as the EV specialist introduced a longer-range rear-wheel-drive variant of its best-selling Model Y in China last month, following the earlier launches of a longer-range Model 3 version and the six-seat Model Y L in the market. 
The annual rise in November was the steepest in 14 months. 
Tesla's main business has been under pressure, notably from Chinese rivals, while Elon Musk shifts his focus to self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robotics. 
EV newcomer Xiaomi has swiftly emerged as a Tesla challenger in China with the SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV, having exceeded its sales target of 350,000 vehicles for this year. 
Tesla's biggest Chinese rival BYD saw overseas shipments soar to a record high of over 130,000 vehicles last month. It has continued to outsell Tesla in Europe in recent months.
 
Locked in an intensifying battle in the domestic budget segment with rivals Geely and Leapmotor and others who kept hitting new sales records, BYD reported a drop in global sales for a third straight month in November.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan passes Bill to protect minorities, set up rights commission

Tariffs, AI boom could test global growth's resilience, OECD says

Nvidia, Japan's Fanuc team up for major 'physical AI' leap in robotics

US, Russia threats to resume nuclear tests raise global security fears

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Topics :Auto industryTesla Motorschinese companies

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story