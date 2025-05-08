Home / World News / Tesla's 'Robotaxi' trademark refused for being too generic: Report

Tesla's 'Robotaxi' trademark refused for being too generic: Report

Another application by Tesla to trademark the term "Robotaxi" for its upcoming ride-hailing service is still under examination by the office, the report said

Tesla
Last month, Tesla said its plan to roll out "autonomous ride-hailing for money" by June in Austin, Texas.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Patent and Trademark Office has refused Tesla's attempt to trademark the term "Robotaxi" in reference to its vehicles, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday, citing a filing. 
Another application by Tesla to trademark the term "Robotaxi" for its upcoming ride-hailing service is still under examination by the office, the report said. 
The USPTO issued on Tuesday a "nonfinal office action" on the Robotaxi trademark application, which means Tesla has three months to file a response or the office will abandon the application, the report added. 
Applications from Tesla for the trademark on the term "Cybercab" have been halted due to other companies pursuing similar "Cyber" trademarks, according to TechCrunch. 
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Also Read

Musk's next challenge? Reviving Tesla as Europe sales plunge 50% in a year

Tesla chair denies report that EV maker seeks new CEO to replace Musk

DOGE 'should definitely' examine Federal Reserve costs, says Musk

Tesla board rejects new CEO search reports, backs Musk to lead growth plans

Musk nears end of 130-day DOGE stint, $113 billion wealth wiped out

Last month, Tesla said its plan to roll out "autonomous ride-hailing for money" by June in Austin, Texas, remained on track. 
The EV maker said in April it would have to reassess its growth forecast in three months because it was "difficult to measure the impacts of shifting global trade policy on the automotive and energy supply chains." 
The "changing political sentiment could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near-term," it said.   (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deep sea mystery: 99.999% of Earth's ocean floor still remains unexplored

Moody's flags rising retail credit exposure as risk to US economy grows

FBI chief Patel says bureau needs more funding, breaks from Trump admin

Black smoke at the Vatican: What do the Papal voting colours mean?

Fed won't be rushed, outlook depends on White House, says Jerome Powell

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaElon Musk TeslaElon Musk Tesla cars

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story