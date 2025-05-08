Black smoke at the Vatican: What do the Papal voting colours mean?

Thick black smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday evening confirmed that the College of Cardinals has not yet agreed on a successor to Pope Francis following the first vote of the conclave. The signal was watched by tens of thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square, who await the 133 cardinal electors to choose the 267th pope.

Black vs white: What do the smoke colours mean?

The colour of the smoke emerging from the Sistine Chapel is the Church’s ancient method of communicating the outcome of each voting round.

Black smoke, or fumata nera, signifies that no candidate has achieved the necessary two-thirds majority—89 votes in this case—to be elected pope.

White smoke (fumata bianca) heralds the successful election of a new pontiff.

How is the Vatican smoke signal produced?

The smoke is produced by burning the ballots from each vote, with specific chemicals added to ensure clarity. According to a report by the BBC, black smoke is generated using potassium perchlorate, anthracene and sulphur, while white smoke is created using potassium chlorate, lactose and rosin, a resin typically used on violin bows. This chemical mixture became standard after unclear smoke during the 1978 conclave caused confusion.

How many times is voting held in the Vatican?

Voting continues twice each morning and afternoon, allowing up to four votes per day. If no decision is reached after three days, a pause is permitted for reflection and prayer.

Both Benedict XVI and Francis were elected within two days. Over the last century, popes have typically been chosen within three to eight rounds of votes. The record for the longest vote remains the nearly three-year deadlock from 1268 to 1271.

How does the conclave work?

The conclave, held behind closed doors in the Vatican, began on Wednesday. Cardinals from over 70 countries surrendered their phones and were cut off from the outside world as they entered the Sistine Chapel.

The selection process itself is steeped in secrecy and ceremony.

Pope Francis’ death

The conclave follows the death of Pope Francis on 21 April at the age of 88. Elected in 2013, he served as the first pope from the Americas and appointed 108 of the current 133 cardinal electors.

As the world watches the chapel’s chimney, the cardinals will return to deliberations on Thursday, with hopes of moving closer to consensus. For now, the smoke remains black. The wait continues.