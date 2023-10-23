Home / World News / Tesla to exceed $9 bn spending target this year as it rolls out new models

Tesla to exceed $9 bn spending target this year as it rolls out new models

The company's spending is, however, expected to return to the $7 billion and $9 billion range in the next two years, a regulatory filing showed

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tesla said on Monday its capital expenditure for 2023 would exceed the $7 billion to $9 billion target it had laid out earlier this year, as the electric-vehicle maker ramps up output at its factories and gears up to roll out new models.
 
The automaker is expected to start shipments of its revamped Model 3 compact sedan and the "Blade Runner"-inspired Cybertruck in the last three months of the year, after factory retooling in the third quarter that sapped deliveries and ate into earnings.
 
The company's spending is, however, expected to return to the $7 billion and $9 billion range in the next two years, a regulatory filing showed.
 
CEO Elon Musk said at Tesla's earnings call earlier this month that the company was hesitating on its plans for a factory in Mexico as it grapples with a turbulent economic outlook.
 
He warned that rising interest rates could impact demand at Tesla, which has turned to a margin-sapping price war this year to maintain sales.
 
Tesla's shares were down 1.2% in premarket trading in a broadly weaker market.

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Give us a road map and timeframe for local supply chain: India tells Tesla

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hits 5%, its highest-level since 2007

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 bn as biggest US oil firms get even bigger

China rattling foreign companies again with arrests, Foxconn probe

Deal to make MNCs to pay 15% tax marred by loopholes: EU backed watchdog

S Lankan Prez effects 1st Cabinet reshuffle; changes health min's portfolio

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Teslaautomobile manufacturerElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story