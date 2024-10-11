Tesla unveils Optimus robot: 'Can do anything you think of', claims Musk

At last night’s We, Robot event, the much-awaited Tesla Cybercab took centre stage. However, Elon Musk also used the occasion to showcase Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, which he boldly claims can now “do anything.” "The Optimus will walk among you," Musk stated, adding, "You’ll be able to walk right up to them, and they will serve drinks."

According to Musk, the potential of the Optimus robot is nearly limitless. He mentioned that the robot can perform tasks like walking your dog, babysitting, mowing the lawn, and even serving drinks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He predicted that the loterm cost would be between $20,000 and $30,000. Musk confidently asserted, "I believe this will be the most significant product ever created."

Musk added, "I think everyone among the 8 billion people on Earth will want an Optimus buddy."

“Optimus robot will revolutionise the world more than ever!” Musk said in a post on X.

Advancements in Optimus: Gen 2 robots

In December 2023, Tesla introduced the latest version of the humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2. This iteration brings notable upgrades over its predecessor, which could mainly walk and talk. The Gen 2 version features faster walking speeds, improved hand mobility, tactile sensors on its fingers, and several other advancements.

Earlier this year, Musk shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Optimus demonstrated a new skill—folding shirts. In the clip, the robot picked up a shirt from a basket and folded it neatly on a table. The post was titled, "Optimus folds a shirt."

Musk also released another video showing Optimus walking with a human-like gait. Reactions to the video ranged from awe to mild unease, as the humanoid’s movements were eerily lifelike.

The origins of Tesla’s humanoid robot

Tesla first introduced the concept of the Optimus robot, also referred to as Tesla Bot, during AI Day in 2021. The goal was to create a versatile machine capable of taking over tasks that are dangerous, repetitive, or dull for humans.

Though still under development, Tesla continues to update and demonstrate Optimus' progress. The recent event showcased advancements in the Gen 2 model, marking another step forward in its evolution.

In 2022, Tesla revealed a prototype that could walk and perform basic tasks, like picking up items and watering plants. During the live demonstration, Musk noted that it was the first time the robot operated without any external support. He humorously acknowledged the safety measures taken, quipping, "We didn’t want it to fall on its face."

Cybercab: Tesla’s vision for autonomous transport

At the same event, Musk shared his vision for the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle with no traditional controls, such as steering wheels or pedals. He claimed it would be more affordable than mass transit. Musk announced that unsupervised, full self-driving cars are expected to be available in Texas and California by next year, starting with the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, followed by the Model S and Cybertruck.

Production of the Cybercab is slated to begin in 2026.