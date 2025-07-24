Home / World News / Thai, Cambodian soldiers fire at each other in disputed border area

Thai, Cambodian soldiers fire at each other in disputed border area

The clash happened in an area where the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple stands along the border of Thailand's Surin province and Cambodia Oddar Meanchey province

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border
Both Thailand and Cambodia accused each other of opening fire first. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
AP Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thai and Cambodian soldiers fired at each other in contested border area Thursday after the nations downgraded their diplomatic relations in a rapidly escalating dispute.

It was not immediately clear if the clash was ongoing. A livestream video from Thailand's side showed people running from their homes and hiding in a concrete bunker Thursday morning as explosions sounded periodically. 

ALSO READ: Thailand closes border with Cambodia, recalls ambassador amid tensions 

The clash happened in an area where the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple stands along the border of Thailand's Surin province and Cambodia Oddar Meanchey province.

Both Thailand and Cambodia accused each other of opening fire first. 

Earlier, Cambodia said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Thailand to their lowest level and recalling all Cambodian staff from its embassy in Bangkok.

That was in response to Thailand closing its northeastern border crossings with Cambodia, withdrawing its ambassador and expelling the Cambodian ambassador to protest a land mine blast that wounded five Thai soldiers.

Relations between the Southeast Asian neighbours have deteriorated sharply since May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in an armed confrontation in another of the several small patches of land both countries claim as their own territory.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US court finds Trump's push to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional

Macquarie replaces CFO Alex Harvey as regulatory probes intensify

Microsoft hack hits hundreds of firms, agencies as damage spreads

Lavish homes left by fleeing Gupta brothers up for sale in South Africa

Aid groups warn of starvation in Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 29: Officials

Topics :ThailandCambodiaborder

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story