Thailand, Cambodia trade fresh attacks as allies call for ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia traded accusations of fresh attacks Saturday as deadly border clashes entered a third day and President Donald Trump joined a chorus of international voices calling for a ceasefire. The fighting has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 168,000.

Artillery and small arms fire were reported near several border villages, expanding the area of the fighting that flared Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Cambodian and Thai officials blamed each other for starting the clashes.

Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand closed its border crossings with Cambodia.

Cambodian authorities reported 12 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its toll to 13, while the Thai military said a soldier was killed, raising the number of dead to 20, mostly civilians. Cambodia's Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said Saturday that the clashes have forced 10,865 Cambodian families, or 37,635 people, in three border provinces to evacuate to safe locations. Thai officials said more than 131,000 people have fled their border villages. The 800-kilometer frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but past confrontations have been limited and brief. The latest tensions flared in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand's domestic politics.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he has talked with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and suggested he would not conclude a trade agreement with either country if the cross-border hostilities continued. He later said both sides have agreed to meet to negotiate a ceasefire. Thailand's Foreign Ministry gave a politely hedged response to Trump's proposal, saying Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai thanked him for his concern and said he agreed in principle that a ceasefire is needed. "However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," the ministry said, reiterating Bangkok's desire for bilateral talks with Cambodia. The statement said Phumtham asked Trump to convey that position to the Cambodian side.

Fresh News, an online news agency close to the Cambodian government, reported that Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on social media that Cambodia agrees with the request for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armies. However, as reported by Fresh News, Hun Manet appeared to misunderstand or misrepresent Thailand's position as Bangkok agreeing to an immediate ceasefire. Trump's intervention followed increasing pressure on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to defuse the tensions between its two members. During an emergency meeting on Friday, members of the U.N. Security Council called for a de-escalation and urged ASEAN to mediate a peaceful solution. The council didn't issue a resolution on the crisis, but Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Saturday that the group's 15 members called for restraint, an end to hostilities and a peaceful resolution.

The leader of Malaysia, ASEAN's current chair, has said Thailand and Cambodia are open to a ceasefire proposal. Malaysian media said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has tasked the country's foreign minister with mediating peace talks, but no concrete plans have been announced. Maris said earlier Saturday that his country has agreed in principle to ASEAN's ceasefire proposal, but insisted Cambodia must first cease hostilities. He said Thailand continues to engage with Malaysia on the matter. Thailand reaffirms its commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully and in accordance with international law, he said, urging Cambodia to return to the negotiating table with sincerity and in good faith.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry condemned what it called an expanded Thai offensive early Saturday after five heavy artillery shells were fired into Pursat province. It said the attack was an "unprovoked and premeditated act of aggression. Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said tensions flared in the coastal province of Koh Kong and expressed concern about the possibility of confrontations at sea. Maly Socheata said seven Cambodian civilians and five soldiers have been killed in two days of fighting. Another man was reportedly killed when a pagoda he was hiding under was hit by Thai rockets. The Thai army has denied targeting Cambodian civilians and accuses Phnom Penh of using human shields by positioning their weapons near residential areas.

In a statement Saturday, Thailand's navy accused Cambodian forces of initiating a new attack in the province of Trat, which shares a border with Koh Kong, saying Thai forces responded swiftly and successfully pushed back the Cambodian incursion at three key points." The navy warned that aggression will not be tolerated. Thai authorities also alleged several Cambodian artillery shells damaged homes and property in neighboring Laos. Lao officials have not publicly responded to the claim. Human Rights Watch urged the UN Security Council and other nations to press Thailand and Cambodia to abide by international humanitarian law and take all steps to protect civilians. Children have been harmed and Thailand has closed at least 852 schools and seven hospitals for safety reasons, the rights group said in a statement Saturday.