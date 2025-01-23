Permit to climb Mount Everest to cost nearly Rs 13 lakhs after price hike

Climbing to the tallest peak, Mount Everest, is about to get more expensive with Nepal set to increase the permit price by over 36 percent.

Nepal's main source of revenue and employment is income from permit fees and other spending by foreign climbers. Eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, are located in Nepal.

The director general of the Department of Tourism, Narayan Prasad Regmi, announced a 36 per cent hike in the $11,000 fee to $15,000 (nearly Rs 13L). This price rise to climb the 8,849 metre (29,032 feet) Mount Everest comes after nearly a decade.

In an interview, Regmi said, "The royalty (permit fees) had not been reviewed for a long time. We have updated them now."

Madhav Adhikari, an official from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, said, "The new rate will be effective on September 1, 2025."

The fees for the less popular September-November season and December-February season are also being increased by 36 percent to $7,500 (about Rs 6L) from $5,500 (about Rs 5L) and $3,750 (about Rs 3L) from $2,750 (about Rs 2L), respectively.

Some expedition organisers said the increase, which has been under discussion since last year, was unlikely to discourage climbers. Some expedition organisers cleared that the surge in price doesn't come to discourage climbers as around 300 permits are issued each year for Everest.

Lukas Furtenbach of Austria-based expedition organiser, Furtenbach Adventures, said "We expected this hike in permit fees." While justifying the decision, Furtenbach said, "I am sure the additional funds will be somehow used to protect the environment and improve safety on Everest."

Too many climbers: experts criticised Nepal

Earlier, several mountaineering experts criticised Nepal for allowing too many climbers and making little effort to ensure safety and cleanliness at the peak.

According to Regmi, cleaning campaigns were being organised to collect the garbage and fix roles and other safety measures were also undertaken.

The mountain is becoming increasingly dry and rocky with less snow or other precipitation, several climbers returning from Everest claim. Experts cite global warming or other environmental changes as reasons behind this.

About Mount Everest

Mount Everest, locally known as Sagarmatha or Qomolangma, is the highest mountain above sea level. The 8,848.86 metres tall mountain is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

This is one of the ideal destinations for climbers and attracts many climbers every year. There are two main routes to climb the mountain; the 'standard route' approaches the summit from the southeast in Nepal and the other route is from the north in Tibet. The standard route wouldn't pose many climbing challenges, while Everest presents dangers such as altitude sickness, weather, and wind, as well as hazards from avalanches and the Khumbu Icefall.