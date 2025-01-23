Trump admin considers order to pause virus research linked to Covid-19

The Trump administration is drafting an executive order that would temporarily suspend federal funding for certain types of ‘gain-of-function’ virus research, a controversial field of study aimed at understanding how pathogens might evolve to become more dangerous or contagious, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The decision reflects growing concerns about the safety of gain-of-function research, which has faced significant criticism, particularly from Republican lawmakers. Critics, including some members of Congress, have linked the Covid-19 pandemic to such research, pointing to the possibility of a lab leak from Wuhan, China, as the source of the virus.

The proposed order, which is still under review, seeks to stop US-funded scientists from modifying viruses in ways that could pose risks to human health, the report said, citing individuals familiar with the plan. However, some pathogens, such as the H5N1 bird flu virus, may be exempt from the pause.

Divided opinions on gain-of-function research

Gain-of-function studies involve modifying viruses in secure laboratories to understand how they might evolve to spread more efficiently or resist existing treatments. Proponents argue these experiments are essential for preparing against future pandemics by identifying potential threats and devising countermeasures and halting research crucial for protection against viral threats would be a poor decision. Understanding viruses is essential to addressing various viral risks, proponents argue.

However, critics fear the risks of such research outweigh its benefits. They cite concerns over lab safety and the potential for accidental leaks, which could lead to outbreaks of enhanced pathogens.

Political and scientific backdrop

The debate over gain-of-function research intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic, with some Republicans blaming the crisis on experiments conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. While many scientists and public health officials have stated there is no concrete evidence linking the pandemic to a lab experiment, questions about lab safety and oversight have persisted.

Also Read

A US intelligence report released in 2021 concluded that, if the virus did leak from a lab, it was likely the result of an accident rather than deliberate genetic engineering.

The Biden administration had already taken steps to impose stricter controls on gain-of-function studies, reflecting bipartisan concerns about the risks involved. President Trump’s nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, has voiced support for a pause on such research, further signalling the administration’s cautious approach.

Balancing risks and scientific progress

Defenders of gain-of-function studies warn that restricting such research in the US could put the country at a disadvantage. Other nations may continue pursuing these studies, potentially outpacing the US in virological advancements.

As the specifics of the executive order remain under development, the administration faces the challenge of balancing the need to mitigate risks with the importance of advancing scientific knowledge.