Home / World News / Three injured in blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Three injured in blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area following the blast

Representative Image | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Peshawar

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 6:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Three persons were injured when an explosive device planted on a motorbike detonated in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The blast originated from a motorbike laden with explosives that was parked in front of a hotel. The explosion resulted in injuries to three passersby in the vicinity, police said, adding that one of the injured persons is in critical condition.

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area following the blast.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

Bomb explosion kills 6 Pak policemen going to escort polio vaccination team

China state council vows measures to lure foreign investment: Report

China's Xi Jinping seeks to boost auto, appliance sales in consumer push

US targets Russia with hundreds of curbs over Ukraine war, Navalny death

Indian company among 27 faces EU sanctions over dual-use exports

Nvidia briefly hits $2 trillion valuation as AI frenzy grips Wall Street

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bomb blastPakistan armyPakistan governmentPakistani terrorismPakistanis

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story