Three people dead, 14 others injured after shooting at bar in Austin

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in city's entertainment district

AP Austin (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST
Authorities say three people were killed, and 14 others were wounded after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then "returned fire, killing the suspect." EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

