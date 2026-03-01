Home / World News / Iran names third member to leadership council that will govern the country

Iran names third member to leadership council that will govern the country

Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi has been a member of both constitutional watchdog Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts that will choose the next leader

Iran, Iran flag
Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
Iran has selected a 66-year-old cleric to join the three-member leadership council that will govern the country until a new supreme leader is selected.

Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi has been a member of both constitutional watchdog Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts that will choose the next leader.

He was hand picked by late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a member of the Guardian Council in 2019.

Arafi joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and head of judiciary cleric Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei on the council.

Topics :IranIsrael Iran ConflictWest AsiaAyatollah Ali Khamenei

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

