Home / World News / Three people shot at Dallas ICE facility, shooter dead: US officials

Three people shot at Dallas ICE facility, shooter dead: US officials

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin later told Fox News that no ICE agents were injured

Mass shootings
Parkland Hospital has received two patients from the shooting, hospital spokesperson April Foran said by telephone. She did not have any details about their conditions. Representative image.
Associated Press
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Three people, including detainees, have been shot at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, federal authorities said.
 
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday. 
Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin later told Fox News that no ICE agents were injured. 
“We believe he was shooting at law enforcement and detainees from an apartment building,” McLaughlin said. “Detainees were among the victims of the shooting.” The FBI said during a news conference Wednesday morning that it was investigating the shooting as “an act of targeted violence.” “Early evidence that we've seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that were anti-ICE in nature,” said Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the Dallas field office. 
Officers responded to a call to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 am Wednesday and the preliminary investigation determined that a person opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathen E. Maner said in an email. 
The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was also dispatched after a call reporting a shooting at or near the immigration office, department spokesperson Jason L. Evans said in an email. 
Parkland Hospital has received two patients from the shooting, hospital spokesperson April Foran said by telephone. She did not have any details about their conditions. 
A third person died at the scene after the shooting, Maner said. The investigation is ongoing. 
Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility. 
The ICE facility is along Interstate 35 East, just southwest of Dallas Love Field, a large commercial airport serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, and just blocks from hotels catering to airport travellers. 
Traffic cameras near the scene showed six lanes of a normally busy freeway empty, with cars and semitrailers ground to a halt on an interstate exit. 
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging, but the agency was confirming there were “multiple injuries and fatalities” at the field office. Noem said the motive remained unclear, but noted there has been an uptick in targeting of ICE agents. 
ICE and Homeland Security didn't immediately provide additional details. 
A July 4 attack at a Texas immigration detention centre injured a police officer, who was shot in the neck. Attackers dressed in black military-style clothing opened fire outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, federal prosecutors said. At least 11 people have been charged in connection with the attack. 
A man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen on July 7. The man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition and backpacks inside his car.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

French court orders Sanofi to pay $177 mn for anti-competitive behaviour

EU questions Apple, Google and Microsoft on steps to curb financial scams

Lithium Americas soars on report Trump administration seeking equity stake

Man arrested in UK over alleged cyberattack that affected European airports

'Worst in Europe': Eli Lilly CEO slams UK drug prices, warns of fewer drugs

Topics :United States

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story