Indo-US joint statement reduces Pak to promoter of terrorism: Imran Khan

Press Trust of India Lahore
Imran Khan

Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the joint statement issued by India and the US during the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America has reduced the country to a "promoter of cross-border terrorism in India and nothing more".

In their joint statement following one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden called on Pakistan to punish perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

Later, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress said there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

He said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

Imran Khan India USA Pakistan

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

