Home / World News / TikTok ramps up fight against fake news, covert influence ahead of EU polls

TikTok ramps up fight against fake news, covert influence ahead of EU polls

The company worked with news checkers to produce educational videos about the electoral process and misinformation via the election centres during national elections in previous years

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok said on Wednesday it will ramp up its fight against fake news and covert influence operations in the run-up to European Parliament elections in June with a local language app in all 27 countries.

Tiktok said the individual local language "election centres" build on work it first started in 2021, which accelerated last year when Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Spain went to the polls.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The app is designed to better inform Europeans about the electoral process.
 
Governments and politicians around the world are concerned about the spread of misinformation and the use of AI-generated deepfakes to influence elections and especially the role of social media platforms.
 
Some 30 per cent of European Parliament lawmakers use TikTok, the company said.
 
"Next month, we will launch a local language Election Centre in-app for each of the 27 individual EU member states to ensure people can easily separate fact from fiction," TikTok's head of trust & safety EMEA Kevin Morgan said in a blogpost.
 
"Working with local electoral commissions and civil society organisations, these Election Centres will be a place where our community can find trusted and authoritative information," he said.
 
The company worked with news checkers to produce educational videos about the electoral process and misinformation via the election centres during national elections in previous years.
 
Morgan said TikTok, which currently works with nine fact-checking organisations in Europe, plans to expand its fact-checking network and launch nine additional media literacy campaigns this year.
 
It will introduce dedicated covert influence operations reports in the coming months to increase transparency and accountability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

Narayana Murthy cautions the public not to fall prey to deep fake videos

In Instagram post, Ratan Tata flags fake interview recommending investments

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

TikTok parent ByteDance to shut down music streaming service Resso in India

Thousands of US Uber, Lyft drivers plan strikes on Valentine's Day

Japan's Softbank's vision fund swaps splashy bets for 'timid' investing

Shehbaz may become next Pak PM as coalition set to cross majority mark

Climate chaos, food crises could threaten global peace: UN chief Guterres

India will always be a 'champion' for climate action, says Ruchira Kamboj

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TikTokEuropean UnionEuropean CommissionEurope economyFake news

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story