Titan tragedy: Pak billionaire's son was 'terrified' before trip, aunt says



Speaking to NBC news, the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, said that her nephew informed a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" about the trip. But he joined the expedition because the trip fell over Father’s Day weekend and it was important to his dad, who was passionate about the Titanic, Azmeh Dawood said. In the days before the Titan submersible went into the North Atlantic Ocean, Suleman Dawood, the son of the Pakistani billionaire and among the five people who died after a "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan submersible expressed hesitation about going, his aunt has said.



"I feel very bad that the whole world has had to go through so much trauma, so much suspense," Azmeh Dawood said in an interview with NBC News. She said that she felt like she had been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but she didn't know what she was counting down to. She added that she personally had found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking about them. Azmeh Dawood said she was devastated and “absolutely heartbroken” when OceanGate, the company behind the underwater expedition, confirmed that all five passengers aboard were presumed dead. The US Coast Guard said the debris of the submersible was found 1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of the Titanic.



Her remarks came after the search for the missing Titan ended, with debris from the submersible found and its five occupants presumed dead. Azmeh Dawood said that she wouldn't have gotten into the Titan "for a million dollars"