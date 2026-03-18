Top Iranian leaders vow revenge after security chief Ali Larijani killed

Senior Iranian figures have paid high-level tributes following the death of the nation's top security official, Ali Larijani, who was killed during a military strike carried out by the Israeli and US forces, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

Larijani, who served as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), was killed late on Monday alongside his son, Morteza Larijani, and his SNSC deputy, Alireza Bayat. Several security personnel also lost their lives in the incident.

In a formal condolence message, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed deep grief over the loss, describing Larijani as a "virtuous, precious, and dear brother".

The president remarked that the late official was an "outstanding and valuable figure who, throughout the era of the Islamic Republic, served in various capacities, yielding extensive and diverse results". Pezeshkian highlighted their professional history together in the Islamic Consultative Assembly and Larijani's recent leadership at the security council, stating that he "witnessed nothing but goodwill, keen insight, companionship, and foresight from him". State broadcaster Press TV reported that the president noted the difficulty of replacing such a figure, suggesting that the manner of his death was a "reward for his lifelong struggle and the fulfilment of a long-held wish".

He added that while Larijani's "blood was spilled by the most criminal regime in human history", being placed among the figures of the revolution was his "merit and the long-held wish of this dear brother." Pezeshkian further characterised Larijani as "an outstanding example of those nurtured in the school of Imam Khomeini, Imam Khamenei, and the great master of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Murtaza Motahhari". Reflecting on Larijani's final role, the president stated that he "exerted his utmost effort to expand peace and security in the region and foster empathy and strengthen brotherhood among Islamic nations". He argued that Larijani had developed an "international persona in the arena of international security and resistance, becoming a target of the spite of the terrorist Zionist regime".

Press TV reported that a stern warning was issued to those behind the attack, with Pezeshkian declaring that "undoubtedly, a severe revenge awaits the terrorist criminals who have stained their foul hands with the blood of the innocent". According to Press TV, he affirmed that the nation's path would continue and that a "definitive victory awaits the great nation of Iran". Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also paid his respects, stating that such an end "is a garment that does not fit everybody". He described it as "an art that distinguishes the men of God, who are true and steadfast to their covenants, from others. It is the ultimate blessedness and the aspiration of all fighters on the path of truth."

Qalibaf remembered his colleague as an "indefatigable fighter and a soldier in love with his homeland", noting his history as a "courageous Speaker of three terms of the Islamic Consultative Assembly". He described the event as "another golden leaf in the honours of the martyr-nurturing movement of the Great Imam Khomeini". The Speaker added that the path of the revolution "does not stop with assassination and will continue until the destruction of the front of disbelief and hypocrisy". He noted that Larijani had accepted his security role during a "turbulent period for the country" following the recent conflict and remained dedicated to his duty until he was killed.