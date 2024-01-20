Home / World News / Trade with Iran normal, despite tension on border: Pakistani officials

Trade with Iran normal, despite tension on border: Pakistani officials

Pakistan earlier recalled its 34-member trade delegation from Chabahar after the Iranian strikes in the Panjgur area

(Photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India Karachi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trade activities between Pakistan and Iran remained uninterrupted at all the border points in the restive Balochistan province despite tensions between them following their tit-for-tat military strikes in each other's territory, Pakistani officials have said.

On Friday, more than 100 trucks carrying vegetables and other goods crossed from the Taftan border into Iran, Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pakistan conducted "precision military strikes" against what it called "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province that killed 9 people on Thursday.

The attack was seen as retaliation to Iranian missile and drone attacks on Tuesday, which targeted two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province.

Umrani said the positive thing was that governments on both sides now making efforts to move on with trade activities at the border crossing points of Taftan, Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur and Washuk in Balochistan.

Trade has been going on normally with vehicles and containers coming in and going there because despite the tensions..., he said.

Mumtaz Khetran, the deputy commissioner of Panjgur, said that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other petroleum products were transported into Pakistan in the last 24 hours through the Chidgey border with Iran.

Pakistan earlier recalled its 34-member trade delegation from Chabahar after the Iranian strikes in the Panjgur area.

Also Read

Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over burning of Quran in Denmark

Pak shelves multi-billion-dollar gas project with Iran under US pressure

Attack 'seriously damaged bilateral ties': Pak foreign minister to Iran

Pak strikes terrorist hideouts in Iran's Siestan-o-Balochistan province

Balochistan PM-in-exile seeks India's support at UN for freedom from Pak

Ex US Prez Trump mocks Haley's first name; refers to her by her first name

Women, children main victims of Gaza conflict, with 16,000 killed: UN

Donald Trump suggests Nikki Haley out of running for VP pick as insults fly

Musk's AI startup secures $500 million toward $1 billion funding goal

Russia-linked group attacked corporate systems, hacked emails: Microsoft

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Iran economyPakistan armyUS Iran tensionsChabahar project

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story