Trevor Noah will host the 2024 Grammy Awards for 4th year in a row

As the age-old adage goes, don't mess with success. The Grammy Awards aren't, bringing Trevor Noah back as host in 2024.

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Noah shared the news Wednesday night on his podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah".

For those keeping count, the 66th Grammys will mark his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

SZA heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations. "Kill Bill", her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance.

'SOS' is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on February 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

