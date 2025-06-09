Home / World News / Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday

Storm
Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tropical storm Barbara was strengthening on Sunday off the southwest coast of Mexico and was expected to become a hurricane overnight but without menacing land, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Barbara was located about 325 kilometres south-west of the tourist port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state, according to the centre. It had maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour (kph) and was moving west-northwest at 19 kph. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday, forecasters said. 

Barbara formed off the southwest coast of Mexico earlier on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall of 5-10 centimetres are possible across portions of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco through Monday. This rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.

Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane centre said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukraine doing everything to ensure June summits 'not hollow': Zelenskyy

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering US; here's what to know

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid immigration enforcement row

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe fighting for life after shooting

Musk's spat with President Trump sparks fresh troubles for Tesla

Topics :MexicoHurricanesstorm

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story