Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

Tropical storm Barbara was strengthening on Sunday off the southwest coast of Mexico and was expected to become a hurricane overnight but without menacing land, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.
Barbara was located about 325 kilometres south-west of the tourist port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state, according to the centre. It had maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour (kph) and was moving west-northwest at 19 kph. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.
The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday, forecasters said.
Barbara formed off the southwest coast of Mexico earlier on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall of 5-10 centimetres are possible across portions of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco through Monday. This rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.
Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane centre said.
