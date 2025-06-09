Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

Tropical storm Barbara was strengthening on Sunday off the southwest coast of Mexico and was expected to become a hurricane overnight but without menacing land, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Barbara was located about 325 kilometres south-west of the tourist port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state, according to the centre. It had maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour (kph) and was moving west-northwest at 19 kph. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane overnight as it continues to move west-northwest for two more days, before turning toward west at a slower forward speed into the Pacific by Tuesday, forecasters said.