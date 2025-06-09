Home / World News / Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid immigration enforcement row

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid immigration enforcement row

The new proclamation, which Trump signed on Wednesday, applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the US by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries is set to take effect Monday. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:35 AM IST
President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the US by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries is set to take effect Monday amid escalating tension over the president's unprecedented campaign of immigration enforcement.

The new proclamation, which Trump signed on Wednesday, applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the US and don't hold a valid visa.

The new ban does not revoke visas previously issued to people from countries on the list, according to guidance issued Friday to all US diplomatic missions. 

However, unless an applicant meets narrow criteria for an exemption to the ban, his or her application will be rejected starting Monday.

Haitian-American Elvanise Louis-Juste, who was at the airport Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, awaiting a flight to her home state of Florida, said many Haitians wanting to come to the US are simply seeking to escape violence and unrest in their country.

I have family in Haiti, so it's pretty upsetting to see and hear, Louis-Juste, 23, said of the travel ban. I don't think it's a good thing. I think it's very upsetting.

Many immigration experts say the new ban is designed to beat any court challenge by focusing on the visa application process and appears more carefully crafted than a hastily written executive order during Trump's first term that denied entry to citizens of mainly Muslim countries.

In a video posted Wednesday on social media, Trump said nationals of countries included in the ban pose terrorism-related and public-safety risks, as well as risks of overstaying their visas. He also said some of these countries had deficient screening and vetting or have historically refused to take back their citizens. 

His findings rely extensively on an annual Homeland Security report about tourists, businesspeople and students who overstay US visas and arrive by air or sea, singling out countries with high percentages of nationals who remain after their visas expired.

Trump also tied the new ban to a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The man charged in the attack is from Egypt, a country that is not on Trump's restricted list. US officials say he overstayed a tourist visa.

The ban was quickly denounced by groups that provide aid and resettlement help to refugees.

This policy is not about national security it is about sowing division and vilifying communities that are seeking safety and opportunity in the United States, said Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America, a nonprofit international relief organisation.

Venezuela President Nicols Maduro's government condemned the travel ban, characterising it in a statement as a stigmatization and criminalisation campaign against Venezuelans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Trump administrationTrump Travel banUS government

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

