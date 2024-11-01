Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Tropical storm Kong-rey threatens Shanghai, China coast after Taiwan

Tropical storm Kong-rey threatens Shanghai, China coast after Taiwan

Typhoon Kong-rey weakened to a tropical storm overnight and was forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to Shanghai and other parts of China's east coast Friday.

Shanshan, Tropical storm Shanshan
In Taiwan, light rain fell Friday morning in the capital Taipei, while island-wide, schools and offices had largely reopened and public services were mostly restored. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Typhoon Kong-rey weakened to a tropical storm overnight and was forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to Shanghai and other parts of China's east coast Friday.

The storm crossed Taiwan at typhoon strength on Thursday, bringing down trees and causing landslides that covered roads and damaged houses. Two people died and more than 500 others were injured.

Authorities in Taiwan's east coast province of Hualien said they had restored contact with a Czech couple feared missing. The two had pitched a tent in Taroko National Park and were in good condition, according to the official Central News Agency.

Kong-rey, which is a Cambodian name, was heading northeast along the Chinese coast and could make landfall Friday afternoon in Zhejiang province before veering back out to sea, the National Meteorological Center said.

The passing storm is expected to affect Shanghai and parts of Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, with torrential rain of 10 to 12 centimeters (4 to 5 inches) possible in some areas.

Zhejiang and neighbouring Fujian province suspended multiple ferry routes ahead of the approaching storm.

More From This Section

Could Elon Musk lose US citizenship over alleged immigration lies?

US presidential election: What Trump's victory would mean for the world

Singapore slams 'smear campaign' from ex-PM Lee Hsien Loong's brother

US VP Tim Walz joins Diwali celebrations, hails voice of Indian-Americans

Apple's investors disappointed after tepid forecast amid China weakness

In Taiwan, light rain fell Friday morning in the capital Taipei, while island-wide, schools and offices had largely reopened and public services were mostly restored.

The typhoon passed north of the Philippines earlier in the week, prompting fresh evacuations just days after devastating Tropical Storm Trami killed at least 145 people the previous week.

Intense rainfall caused in part by Trami also killed seven people in China's Hainan province as the storm passed by the island, which is known for its beach resorts, off the country's southern coast.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

DDMA meeting: Authorities discuss dust mitigation, staggered office timings

Tropical storm Trami tracks towards Philippines' coast, schools shut

Oscar brings winds, heavy rains to eastern Cuba after striking Bahamas

Heavy rain partially affects normal life in several parts of West Bengal

US Gulf of Mexico oil firms begin hurricane damage checks, ports reopen

Topics :dust stormtropical storm Nate

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story