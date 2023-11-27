Truce between Israel and Hamas extended by two days: Qatar official

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides.
With the release of 11 Israeli hostages expected, negotiations remain ongoing for the release of 33 Palestinians, Rashwan added.
The European Union’s foreign police chief, Josef Borrell, said an extension was within reach and this could allow the international community to work on a political solution to the conflict.
New crypto front emerges in Hamas’ fundingA new front has emerged in Israel's fight against the funding of Iran-backed militant groups from Hamas to Hezbollah: A fast-growing crypto network called Tron.
Quicker and cheaper than its larger rival Bitcoin, Tron has overtaken its rival as a platform for crypto transfers associated with groups designated as terror organisations by Israel, the United States and other countries, according to interviews with seven financial crime experts and blockchain investigations specialists.
A Reuters' analysis of crypto seizures announced by Israeli security services since 2021 reflects the trend, showing for the first time a sharp rise in the targeting of Tron wallets and a fall in Bitcoin wallet seizures. “Earlier it was Bitcoin and now our data shows that these terrorist organisations tend to increasingly flavor Tron,” said Mriganka Pattnaik, CEO of New York-based blockchain analysis firm Merkle Science, citing Tron's faster transaction times, low fees, and stability.
Merkle Science says it counts law enforcement agencies in the United States, Britain and Singapore as clients. Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), which is responsible for such seizures, froze 143 Tron wallets between July 2021 and October 2023 that it believed were connected to a “designated terrorist organisation” or used for a “severe terror crime,” the Reuters analysis found.