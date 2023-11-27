Home / World News / Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for two more days, says mediator Qatar

Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for two more days, says mediator Qatar

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The announcement comes on the final day of a four day truce between the warring sides

AP Tel Aviv
A man sits with children, as Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City, November 27. (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
The spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that an agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days.

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement comes on the final day of a four day truce between the warring sides.

The cease-fire agreement has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war, marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades and vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack.

Hamas and other militant groups seized around 240 people during the incursion into southern Israel that ignited the war. Fifty-eight have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.

Families from the southern Israeli town of Kfar Aza embraced, cried, and applauded at the news that the hostages from their town had arrived in Israel. More than 70 members of the kibbutz of around 700 people were killed and 18 were kidnapped.

I will be so excited to see her, Shacher Fuchter, 10, said of her friend Ela Elyakim, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Pressure from hostages' families has sharpened the dilemma facing Israel's leaders, who seek to eliminate Hamas as a military and governing power while returning all the captives.

The cease-fire, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States. Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends. Sullivan said the US is working with all sides on the possibility that this deal gets extended to additional hostages beyond the initial 50.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

