Trudeau highlights Liberal party's achievements ahead of stepping down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the 'achievements' of the Liberal Party over the past decade while looking towards the future, hours ahead of the announcement of his successor as the leader of his party, as reported by CBC News.

In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau said, "I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it."

As the Liberal Party enters a new era, Trudeau told the crowd that "there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth! In one of his last speeches as Liberal leader and Canada's PM, he urged his supporters to keep fighting for Canada as hard as they can.

In one of his last speeches as Canada's PM and Liberal Party leader, Trudeau said, "Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given." He said, "None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort."

He also recalled how Canada's former PM, Lester B Pearson, 60 years back, raised the Canadian flag on Parliament Hill. He said, "Sixty years later, there are still so many more chapters to write. And I can tell you the world is looking to see what Canadians will do," CBC News reported.

Trudeau recalled that the Liberal Party was a distant third when he took over as leader in 2013. He said, "It's when you try to count us out that we Liberals show our true mettle." He also mentioned two people in particular: Adam Scotti (his longtime photographer) and Katie Telford (his longtime chief of staff). Scotti and Telford have remained with Trudeau for over 10 years.

Justin Trudeau's daughter, Ella-Grace Trudeau, introduced her father by hailing his achievements and speaking about his upcoming life outside of politics. Ella-Grace (16) said that she looked forward to seeing him more at home and less of him online, CBC News reported.

She said, "Dad, I'm so proud of you." Ella-Grace Trudeau spoke in French about handling safety concerns and "drama" and how she had to take care while choosing her friends. She said it was not easy having the country's PM as a father.

The event started with the speeches of the four candidates who are vying for the leader's position. The speeches of the four candidates were heavily focused on Trump's tariff and annexation threats.

Those in the leadership race are former central banker Mark Carney, former finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, former House leader and current MP Karina Gould, and Montreal business leader and former MP Frank Baylis, as reported by CBC News.

The person who the Liberal Party chooses would assume office as Canada's PM after being sworn in by the Governor General. The leadership race began in Canada's Liberal Party after Trudeau, in early January, announced his intention to step down after a mounting caucus revolt and Chrystia Freeland's resignation from the cabinet.

One of the first questions for the new leader will be whether they plan to immediately trigger an election or wait till parliament returns on March 24. A few days back, Trudeau announced he expects the transition to his successor to happen "in the coming days or week.