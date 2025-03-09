Home / World News / Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire tensions

Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire tensions

Sunday's announcement comes a week after Israel cut off all supplies of goods to the territory to over 2 million people. It has sought to press Hamas to accept an extension of the first ceasefire

Photo: Shutterstock
AP Jerusalem
Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects of that are not immediately clear, but the territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water.

Sunday's announcement comes a week after Israel cut off all supplies of goods to the territory to over 2 million people. It has sought to press Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend.

Hamas has pressed to start negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase instead.

Gaza has been largely devastated by the war, and generators and solar panels are used for some of the power supply.

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

