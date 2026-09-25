Trump admin asks SC to allow quick third-country deportations to continue

President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to again clear the way for continued quick deportations of immigrants to third countries where they have no ties.

The government asked for an immediate halt to lower court orders finding that people must have the chance to object before the US government deports them to countries other than their homelands.

The justices previously allowed the deportation flights to temporarily continue when the case came before them last year. Since then, an appeals court has upheld a Boston-based judge's final ruling that migrants must have a meaningful chance to argue a third-country deportation would put them in danger of persecution or torture.

The ruling didn't prohibit those deportations outright but it lengthens the process. The government argues it has already led to the cancellation of a flight carrying 70 people with criminal convictions to three different countries. "The government has been able to remove thousands of aliens to third countries in recent months, and thousands more are eligible for such removal," Solicitor General D John Sauer wrote. Trump's Republican administration has said that it sends people to third countries when it is unable to quickly return them to their homelands. Those third-country governments provide assurances that people won't be persecuted or tortured, attorneys said.