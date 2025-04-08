Trump officials revoke legal status for migrants who entered using CBP One

US officials at the Department of Homeland Security on Monday (local time) asked migrants, who were living temporarily in the US, to leave the country effective immediately.

According to an AP report, the number of beneficiaries who will be affected by such a move remains unclear. The Department of Homeland Security noted, “Cancelling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security.”

Dept of Homeland Security order

Officials confirmed that the termination notices were sent to the beneficiaries of the CBP One app, however, the number remained unclear. These people were asked to self-deport by using the same app, which was now called CBP Home, as announced by President Donald Trump on March 10 (local time).

In an email, the Department of Homeland Security informed a Honduran family that it is time for them to leave the country. The Honduran family entered the US at the end of 2024.

Al Otro Lado, a nonprofit organisation that gives legal aid to migrants, noted that some of those who received the letters are from Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

What is the CBP One app?

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One, an online appointment app, was launched by the administration of former President Joe Biden. The app enabled noncitizens without appropriate documents for admission who seek to travel to the United States through certain southwest border land ports of entry (POEs), the ability to submit information through a module within the application instead of coming directly to wait at a POE. The CBP One app began in January 2023, according to a fact sheet available at CBP One.

Since its inception in January 2023, more than 900,000 people were allowed entry into the US by just using the app. These people were allowed in the US for two years, along with an authorisation to work under a presidential authority known as parole. The app was an important part of the Biden administration’s strategy to create and expand legal ways to allow entry into the US, thereby aiming to bring down illegal border crossings.

In December 2024, approximately 936,500 people entered the US through online appointments at border crossings with Mexico.

Trump toughens on illegal immigrants

After taking office on January 20, Trump ended CBP One appointments for new entrants, leaving thousands stranded in Mexico, who had appointments in early February. He also opted for a series of stringent measures to deport illegal immigrants in the US.

He also ended the temporary status granted to many individuals who benefited from policies introduced by his predecessor, Joe Biden. The Department of Homeland Security said that Biden’s use of parole authority, since its inception in 1952, has fuelled the worst border crisis in US history

[With inputs from AP]