Trump awards Boeing deal to build US Air Force's next-gen F-47 fighter

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Boeing has secured a major contract to develop the Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the F-47.

"After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America's top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform to Boeing," Trump said while addressing reporters at the Oval Office.

The contract represents a strategic move to replace the ageing F-22 stealth aircraft, which has been in service for two decades, with an advanced fighter jet.

Due to security considerations, the financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

"Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47, the generals picked a title, and it's a beautiful number, F-47. It’s something the likes of which nobody has seen before. In terms of all of the attributes of a fighter jet, there’s never been anything even close to it, from speed to manoeuvrability to what it can have for payload,” said Trump, who serves as the 47th president of the United States.

The announcement comes as a boost for Boeing, which faced significant challenges in the past year, including a prolonged labour strike and safety-related concerns.

The NGAD programme had been temporarily halted in 2024 due to budget constraints — an issue the Trump administration has sought to address by assigning billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to oversee cost-cutting initiatives through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Also Read

Role of F-47 in the US Air Force

The F-47 is a next-generation fighter jet designed to replace the F-22 Raptor, a stealth combat aircraft that has been in operation since the early 2000s.

For the US military, the F-47 represents a significant advancement, combining cutting-edge technology with modern air combat capabilities.

A report by AFP said that the aircraft is engineered to operate in coordination with uncrewed drones, creating a versatile and adaptive combat platform capable of handling a wide array of missions.

World’s first crewed 6th gen fighter jet

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen David W. Allvin described the F-47 as "the most advanced, lethal, and adaptable fighter ever developed", emphasising its ability to surpass and outmanoeuvre any potential adversary.

He further said that the F-47 is the world’s first crewed sixth-generation fighter, designed to maintain dominance even in the most challenging combat scenarios.

According to a US Air Force statement, the aircraft will feature extended range, enhanced stealth capabilities, and greater operational sustainability compared to current fifth-generation jets.

The F-47 is also expected to be more cost-efficient than the F-22 while maintaining adaptability to future threats.

Its development aligns with the Air Force's broader strategy to ensure air superiority amid rising global challenges.

Competitive bidding process

Reports indicate that Boeing and Lockheed Martin were locked in fierce competition to secure the contract for the NGAD programme. The Air Force was seeking a fighter jet with the speed, range, and stealth capabilities necessary to operate effectively in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in response to China's growing military advancements.

The NGAD initiative is seen as a strategic counter to China, which has developed advanced fifth-generation fighters and is reportedly testing sixth-generation prototypes.

Has the F-47 already been tested?

During his announcement, Trump revealed that a prototype of the F-47 has been undergoing secret flight testing for nearly five years. "The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation," Trump said.

China's 6th gen

China's J-36, a sixth-generation stealth fighter-bomber, is making waves in military aviation with its recent test flights. Featuring a tailless, flying-wing design and a unique three-engine configuration, the J-36 promises enhanced maneuverability and stealth capabilities, crucial for modern air combat scenarios.

This aircraft is designed for multi-role missions, potentially carrying hypersonic weapons and drones, which positions it as a strategic asset in contested regions like the South China Sea. Its advanced "avionics and networked warfare capabilities" enable seamless integration with unmanned systems, enhancing battlefield coordination.

(With agency inputs)