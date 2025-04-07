US President Donald Trump described China as the “biggest abuser of them all” while defending his tariff imposition on Monday. Trump’s recent tariff imposition has caused an uncertainty in the global trade as billions of dollars have been wiped out from domestic as well as international markets.

Posting on his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION.”

Trump called China as the ‘biggest abuser’ which is considered as the main economic rival of the US. The long time abused USA is bringing in billions of dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place, he said. “This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s new tariff policy

Donald Trump announced a new tariff policy to reduce the US trade deficit. He called it a "declaration of economic independence." Starting April 5, a 10 per cent tax will be added to all imported goods. Then, from April 9, extra taxes will be added based on how each country treats US goods. These extra tariffs are based on things like subsidies, currency control, and theft of ideas or technology.

India was hit with a 26 per cent tariff on everything it exports to the US. Trump said this was because India’s trade policies make it very hard for American products to enter, which he claimed is equal to a 52 per cent tax on US goods.

Trump said the goal is to boost US manufacturing and earn more money from tariffs to help lower the national debt.

But the plan caused strong reactions around the world. Countries like Canada and China responded by placing their own tariffs on US goods. Economists are warning that this could hurt the US economy and damage trade relationships, including with India.