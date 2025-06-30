Home / World News / Trump calls US-Japan car trade unfair as tariff deadline draws closer

Trump calls US-Japan car trade unfair as tariff deadline draws closer

'So we give Japan no cars. They won't take our cars, right? And yet we take millions and millions of their cars into the United States. It's not fair,' Trump said

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump said the US can set its trade terms with Japan unilaterally. (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Sakura Murakami
 
US President Donald Trump characterised trade in cars between the US and Japan as unfair on Sunday, little more than a week before higher tariffs are set to kick in if a deal isn’t reached between the two nations. 
 
“So we give Japan no cars. They won’t take our cars, right? And yet we take millions and millions of their cars into the United States. It’s not fair,” Trump said during a Fox News interview that aired Sunday.
 
“And I explained that to Japan. And they understand it. And we have a big deficit with Japan. And they understand that too,” he said in remarks. “Now, we have oil. They could take a lot of oil. They could take a lot of other things,” he added. 
 
Japan’s top negotiator Ryosei Akazawa visited Washington DC last week for the seventh round of trade negotiations that have been ongoing for months, even extending his stay in hopes of hashing out a deal as the July 9 deadline for higher so-called reciprocal tariffs looms.  
 
In a statement released by the Japanese government Sunday, Akazawa and his counterpart, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had a “fruitful discussion” and agreed to continue seeking a deal that is beneficial for both the US and Japan. 
 
It was unclear from Trump’s statements in the interview whether Japan was close to reaching a deal or winning an extended reprieve from a jump in the across-the-board tariffs. 
 
Trump said the US can set its trade terms with Japan unilaterally. 
 
“I’m going to send letters,” Trump said on Sunday, referring to a plan to inform some trading partners that the US will unilaterally set tariffs. “I could send one to Japan. ‘Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story. You’re going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars.’”   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's scorching July heatwave to strain power grid as demand surges

Starmer moves to quell Labour mutiny ahead of key welfare policy vote

Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill, but overnight voting delayed

China factory activity shrinks for third month in June amid weak demand

Israeli man indicted for passing info to Iranian agent during wartime

Topics :Trump tariffsTrump tariff planJapan

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story