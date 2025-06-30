Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill, but overnight voting delayed

Debate is underway in the Senate for an all-night session Sunday, with Republicans wrestling President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts over mounting Democratic opposition and even some brake-pumping over the budget slashing by the president himself.

The outcome from the weekend of work in the Senate remains uncertain and highly volatile, and overnight voting has been pushed off until Monday.

GOP leaders are rushing to meet Trump's Fourth of July deadline to pass the package, but they barely secured enough support to muscle it past a procedural Saturday night hurdle in a tense scene.

A handful of Republican holdouts revolted, and it took phone calls from Trump and a visit from Vice President JD Vance to keep it on track.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced Sunday he would not seek reelection after Trump badgered him for saying he could not vote for the bill with its steep Medicaid cuts. ALSO READ: What's inside Trump's 940-page tax, spending bill now before Senate A new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that 11.8 million more Americans would become uninsured by 2034 if the bill became law. It also said the package would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion over the decade. But other Senate Republicans, along with conservatives in the House, are pushing for steeper cuts, particularly to health care, drawing their own unexpected warning from Trump.

Don't go too crazy! the president posted on social media. REMEMBER, you still have to get reelected. All told, the Senate bill includes some $4 trillion in tax cuts, making permanent Trump's 2017 rates, which would expire at the end of the year if Congress fails to act, while adding the new ones he campaigned on, including no taxes on tips. The Senate package would roll back billions in green energy tax credits that Democrats warn will wipe out wind and solar investments nationwide, and impose $1.2 trillion in cuts, largely to Medicaid and food stamps, by imposing work requirements and making sign-up eligibility more stringent.

Additionally, the bill would provide a $350 billion infusion for border and national security, including for deportations, some of it paid for with new fees charged to immigrants. ALSO READ: Senate holds rare weekend vote to meet Trump's tax, spending cuts deadline If the Senate can pass the bill, it would need to return to the House. Speaker Mike Johnson has told lawmakers to be on call for a return to Washington this week. Democrats ready to fight all night Unable to stop the march toward passage of the 940-page bill, the Democrats as the minority party in Congress is using the tools at its disposal to delay and drag out the process.

Democrats forced a full reading of the text, which took some 16 hours. Then senators took over the debate, filling the chamber with speeches, while Republicans largely stood aside. Reckless and irresponsible," said Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan. "A gift to the billionaire class, said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, raised particular concern about the accounting method being used by the Republicans, which says the tax breaks from Trump's first term are now current policy and the cost of extending them should not be counted toward deficits. In my 33 years here in the United States Senate, things have never never worked this way, said Murray, the longest-serving Democrat on the Budget Committee.

She said that kind of magic math won't fly with Americans trying to balance their own household books. "Go back home and try that game with your constituents," she said. We still need to kick people off their health care that's too expensive. We still need to close those hospitals we have to cut costs. And we still have to kick people off SNAP because the debt is out of control. Sanders said Tillis' decision not to seek reelection shows the hold that Trump's cult of personality has over the GOP. ALSO READ: Trump's tax, spending cuts bill clears key Senate vote before July 4 We are literally taking food out of the mouths of hungry kids, Sanders said, while giving tax breaks to Jeff Bezos and other wealthy billionaires.

GOP leaders unfazed Republicans are using their majorities to push aside Democratic opposition, and appeared undeterred, even as they have run into a series of political and policy setbacks. "We're going to pass the 'Big, beautiful bill," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Budget Committee chairman. The holdout Republicans remain reluctant to give their votes, and their leaders have almost no room to spare, given their narrow majorities. Essentially, they can afford three dissenters in the Senate, with its 53-47 GOP edge, and about as many in the House, if all members are present and voting. Trump, who has at times allowed wiggle room on his deadline, kept the pressure on lawmakers to finish.